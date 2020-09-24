StockMarketWire.com - Military equipment maker Avon Rubber confirmed it won a sole-source contract worth up to $93 million to develop and supply the US Army with its integrated head protection system.
The contract would follow on from the existing low-rate initial production contract for the integrated head protection system, which comes to an end in 2021, the company said.
Avon Rubber also provided an update on its proposed acquisition of Team Wendy, which was now expected to be completed in the first quarter of its 2021 financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
