StockMarketWire.com - Two senior figures are to stand down from the board of Smiths Group at the company’s annual general meeting on Monday 16 November 2020.
Former AstraZeneca EVP Bruno Angelici will leave the engineering group from his role as non-executive director and member of the company’s audit, nomination and remuneration committees, having served the company since 1 July 2010.
At the same time, Olivier Bohuon – the former chief executive of Smith & Nephew - will also stand down at the conclusion of the AGM. He joined the business in July 2018.
“I would like to thank Bruno and Olivier for their wise counsel and hard work during their time on the board,” said Smiths’ chairman Sir George Buckley in a statement.
“Bruno has made hugely important contributions to the company in his 10 years of service.”
Mr Buckley added that, while Mr Bohuon had been with the group “for a shorter period of time”, his knowledge of the healthcare field had been of great value.
“We are grateful to him for everything he has done for us,” he added.
“On behalf of all the directors and management I can offer a heartfelt thank you to both directors and wish them every success in the future.”
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: