StockMarketWire.com - Roadside assistance company AA confirmed that it had received 'strong interest' from a consortium backed by TowerBrook Capital Partners and Warburg Pincus to buy the company.
The consortium had confirmed its 'strong interest in pursuing a possible all-cash offer for the company, including an intention to de-lever the AA's capital structure significantly,' AA said.
The company said it intended to progress its discussions with the consortium regarding a possible offer.
The move came a day after Centerbridge Partners Europe, and Platinum Equity Advisors LLC pulled out of a deal to buy the company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
