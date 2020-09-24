StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture and engineering Group Carr's announced that it had appointed Hugh Pelham to succeed Tim Davies as chief executive officer
Pelham would join Carr's as CEO designate on 4 January 2021 and would formally succeed Davies at the conclusion of the group's next annual general meeting, currently expected to take place on 12 January 2021.
Pelham was currently global president at Minova, part of ASX-listed Orica.
At 8:01am: [LON:CARR] Carrs Group Plc share price was +2.55p at 100.95p
