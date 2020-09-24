FTSE 100 Barratt Developments 445.35 +1.56% Persimmon 2360.00 +1.46% United Utilities Group 859.60 +0.96% Taylor Wimpey 101.65 +0.89% Natwest Group 98.81 +0.66% Smiths Group 1344.00 -6.15% International Consolidated Airlines 95.36 -5.21% Hargreaves Lansdown 1544.00 -4.40% Rolls-Royce Holdings 156.65 -3.54% Homeserve 1237.00 -2.75% FTSE 250 Pets AT Home Group 353.90 +15.96% National Express Group 130.45 +4.36% Indivior 119.70 +3.37% Bellway 2195.00 +3.15% Crest Nicholson Holdings 178.10 +2.53% Cineworld Group 41.39 -14.69% Ssp Group 190.95 -5.94% Ig Group Holdings 786.25 -5.56% Mitchells & Butlers 130.10 -4.34% Energean 548.80 -3.96% FTSE 350 Pets AT Home Group 353.90 +15.96% National Express Group 130.45 +4.36% Indivior 119.70 +3.37% Bellway 2195.00 +3.15% Crest Nicholson Holdings 178.10 +2.53% Cineworld Group 41.39 -14.69% Smiths Group 1344.00 -6.15% Ssp Group 190.95 -5.94% Ig Group Holdings 786.25 -5.56% International Consolidated Airlines 95.36 -5.21% AIM Modern Water 6.00 +23.71% Integumen Ord 1p 64.50 +21.70% Tekcapital 13.00 +13.04% Venture Life Group 104.00 +9.47% Chariot Oil & Gas 4.02 +8.80% Biome Technologies 155.00 -35.42% Ebiquity 17.80 -23.28% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.21 -16.00% Pure Wafer 126.00 -10.64% Greatland Gold 19.98 -9.62% Overall Market Modern Water 6.00 +23.71% Capital & Regional 52.50 +21.81% Integumen Ord 1p 64.50 +21.70% Pets AT Home Group 353.90 +15.96% Tekcapital 13.00 +13.04% Biome Technologies 155.00 -35.42% Ebiquity 17.80 -23.28% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 10.90 -16.79% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.21 -16.00% Cineworld Group 41.39 -14.69%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
