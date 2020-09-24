StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Barratt Developments                     445.35       +1.56%
Persimmon                               2360.00       +1.46%
United Utilities Group                   859.60       +0.96%
Taylor Wimpey                            101.65       +0.89%
Natwest Group                             98.81       +0.66%
Smiths Group                            1344.00       -6.15%
International Consolidated Airlines       95.36       -5.21%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1544.00       -4.40%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     156.65       -3.54%
Homeserve                               1237.00       -2.75%

FTSE 250
Pets AT Home Group                       353.90      +15.96%
National Express Group                   130.45       +4.36%
Indivior                                 119.70       +3.37%
Bellway                                 2195.00       +3.15%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 178.10       +2.53%
Cineworld Group                           41.39      -14.69%
Ssp Group                                190.95       -5.94%
Ig Group Holdings                        786.25       -5.56%
Mitchells & Butlers                      130.10       -4.34%
Energean                                 548.80       -3.96%

FTSE 350
Pets AT Home Group                       353.90      +15.96%
National Express Group                   130.45       +4.36%
Indivior                                 119.70       +3.37%
Bellway                                 2195.00       +3.15%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 178.10       +2.53%
Cineworld Group                           41.39      -14.69%
Smiths Group                            1344.00       -6.15%
Ssp Group                                190.95       -5.94%
Ig Group Holdings                        786.25       -5.56%
International Consolidated Airlines       95.36       -5.21%

AIM
Modern Water                               6.00      +23.71%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         64.50      +21.70%
Tekcapital                                13.00      +13.04%
Venture Life Group                       104.00       +9.47%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          4.02       +8.80%
Biome Technologies                       155.00      -35.42%
Ebiquity                                  17.80      -23.28%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.21      -16.00%
Pure Wafer                               126.00      -10.64%
Greatland Gold                            19.98       -9.62%

Overall Market
Modern Water                               6.00      +23.71%
Capital & Regional                        52.50      +21.81%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         64.50      +21.70%
Pets AT Home Group                       353.90      +15.96%
Tekcapital                                13.00      +13.04%
Biome Technologies                       155.00      -35.42%
Ebiquity                                  17.80      -23.28%
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim       10.90      -16.79%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.21      -16.00%
Cineworld Group                           41.39      -14.69%