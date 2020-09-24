StockMarketWire.com - Pet care business, Pets at Home Group, today raised profit expectations having witnessed strong sales in the eight weeks to 10 September.
While the company acknowledged that Covid-19 had created “material uncertainties” in the trading environment, it said it now expected pre-tax profits to be ahead of current market expectations.
Pets at Home is scheduled to release its full year results on 24 November 2020, when it will translate the impact of “double digit like for like growth” over the aforementioned two month period.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
