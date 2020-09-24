StockMarketWire.com - Live data group WANdisco has secured a new agreement with digital services group Infosys.
The agreement will see WANdisco and Infosys work together to help businesses migrate their data lakes to major public clouds such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.
“The business remains focused on deepening and strengthening our partner relationships and we are delighted to have signed this global agreement with Infosys,” said WANdisco chief executive officer and chairman, David Richards.
“Data lake migration is a complex problem to solve, particularly when business downtime is not an option. And this deal shows that only our patented technology has a proven capability to ensure zero downtime and zero risk.”
Mr Richards said the partnership with Infosys would expand the company’s market reach as it seeks to “leverage its vast experience and cloud capabilities”.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
