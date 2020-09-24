StockMarketWire.com - Insolvency and professional services group FRP Advisory is inviting investors to submit questions about the business's operational performance ahead of its annual general meeting on 22 October 2020.
Due to Covid-19, the company is restricting the number of investors physically attending its meeting and has instead asked them to submit questions in writing, in advance.
The company said it will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation as it evolves, adding that it would review alternative arrangements for the AGM, including permitting a wider attendance, should current circumstances change.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.