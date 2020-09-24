StockMarketWire.com - Graphene-based products producer Directa Plus reported wider first-half losses as higher expenses offset a surge in revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to €2.5 million from €1.8 million year-on-year, while total revenue increased by approximately 200% to €2.81 million.
The acquisition of Setcar, finalised in November 2019, played a key role in driving the revenue increase, contributing €2.12 million in the half, the company said.
At 9:36am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was +0.5p at 77p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: