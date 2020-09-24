StockMarketWire.com - NetScientific has slashed losses for the first half of 2020 to £1.3 million, from £3.5 million in the same period last year.
The company said this was the result of improved trading and cost controls by its portfolio companies.
"The half-year results show continued progress in NetScientific's operational and portfolio performance," said the company’s chief executive officer, Ilian Iliev.
"Together with the acquisition of EMV Capital and the £2.3 million placing, NetScientific now has a broader portfolio, increased opportunities, and enhanced capabilities, so the company is well positioned to increase shareholder value and to deliver continued growth."
The company said it is concentrating its strategy on life sciences and technology companies, using trans-Atlantic relationships and global opportunities to deliver shareholder value.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
