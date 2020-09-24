StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics Ixico said it had entered into a 5 year collaboration with the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance that would see it become join the TRACK-FA neuroimaging consortium to explore novel imaging markers in Friedreich's Ataxia.
The TRACK-FA neuroimaging sonsortium, a representative group of stakeholders with an interest in neuroimaging studies to identify and advance potential treatments for Friedreich's Ataxia..
Friedreich's Ataxia is a rare inherited degenerative neuro-muscular disorder that causes progressive nervous system damage and movement problems.
At 9:43am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was 0p at 83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
