StockMarketWire.com - A portfolio company of Tekcapital has signed a partnership agreement with FXM to lead B2B sales and marketing of its MicroSalt product in Mexico and Latin America.
Portfolio company Salarius will assist FXM with sales and marketing of the brand. The partnership mean that MicroSalt will be sold outside the United States for the very first time.
“We are looking forward to working with FXM to bring the full flavour-low sodium benefits of MicroSalt to Mexican consumers to help lower their sodium intake,” said Victor Hugo Manzanilla, chief executive officer of Salarius.
“Our collaboration with FXM will introduce MicroSalt to food companies in Mexico and LATAM that could benefit most from our ground-breaking, on-trend and innovative ingredient.”
FXM provides solutions such as logistics and technical consulting on the development and innovation of products. They market trend specialists for the food industry in Mexico and Latin America.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
