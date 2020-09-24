StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Barratt Developments                     450.20       +2.67%
Persimmon                               2378.00       +2.24%
United Utilities Group                   865.50       +1.66%
Severn Trent                            2479.50       +1.20%
Taylor Wimpey                            101.73       +0.97%
Smiths Group                            1344.25       -6.13%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1548.75       -4.10%
International Consolidated Airlines       97.05       -3.53%
Fresnillo                               1163.50       -3.40%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     157.15       -3.23%

FTSE 250
Pets AT Home Group                       361.00      +18.28%
National Express Group                   131.35       +5.08%
Indivior                                 120.70       +4.23%
Bellway                                 2206.00       +3.67%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 180.00       +3.63%
Cineworld Group                           41.95      -13.54%
Ig Group Holdings                        783.50       -5.89%
Ferrexpo                                 176.35       -3.84%
Kaz Minerals                             531.30       -3.61%
Fdm Group (Holdings)                    1031.00       -3.46%

FTSE 350
AIM
Modern Water                               5.85      +20.62%
Tekcapital                                13.00      +13.04%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         59.50      +12.26%
Mobile Streams                             0.23      +11.90%
Venture Life Group                       102.00       +7.37%
Biome Technologies                       158.00      -34.17%
Ebiquity                                  17.10      -26.29%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                   5.70      -12.31%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                   10.25      -10.87%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.33      -10.81%

Overall Market
