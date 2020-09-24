FTSE 100 Barratt Developments 450.20 +2.67% Persimmon 2378.00 +2.24% United Utilities Group 865.50 +1.66% Severn Trent 2479.50 +1.20% Taylor Wimpey 101.73 +0.97% Smiths Group 1344.25 -6.13% Hargreaves Lansdown 1548.75 -4.10% International Consolidated Airlines 97.05 -3.53% Fresnillo 1163.50 -3.40% Rolls-Royce Holdings 157.15 -3.23% FTSE 250 Pets AT Home Group 361.00 +18.28% National Express Group 131.35 +5.08% Indivior 120.70 +4.23% Bellway 2206.00 +3.67% Crest Nicholson Holdings 180.00 +3.63% Cineworld Group 41.95 -13.54% Ig Group Holdings 783.50 -5.89% Ferrexpo 176.35 -3.84% Kaz Minerals 531.30 -3.61% Fdm Group (Holdings) 1031.00 -3.46% FTSE 350 Pets AT Home Group 361.00 +18.28% National Express Group 131.35 +5.08% Indivior 120.70 +4.23% Bellway 2206.00 +3.67% Crest Nicholson Holdings 180.00 +3.63% Cineworld Group 41.95 -13.54% Smiths Group 1344.25 -6.13% Ig Group Holdings 783.50 -5.89% Hargreaves Lansdown 1548.75 -4.10% Ferrexpo 176.35 -3.84% AIM Modern Water 5.85 +20.62% Tekcapital 13.00 +13.04% Integumen Ord 1p 59.50 +12.26% Mobile Streams 0.23 +11.90% Venture Life Group 102.00 +7.37% Biome Technologies 158.00 -34.17% Ebiquity 17.10 -26.29% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 5.70 -12.31% Okyo Pharma Corporation 10.25 -10.87% Alba Mineral Resources 0.33 -10.81% Overall Market Modern Water 5.85 +20.62% Pets AT Home Group 361.00 +18.28% Tekcapital 13.00 +13.04% Capital & Regional 48.70 +12.99% Integumen Ord 1p 59.50 +12.26% Biome Technologies 158.00 -34.17% Ebiquity 17.10 -26.29% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 10.50 -19.85% Cineworld Group 41.95 -13.54% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 5.70 -12.31%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
