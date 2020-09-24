FTSE 100 Persimmon 2408.00 +3.53% Barratt Developments 453.80 +3.49% Taylor Wimpey 102.88 +2.11% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4163.00 +1.54% Evraz 331.70 +1.50% Smiths Group 1334.75 -6.79% Rolls-Royce Holdings 156.40 -3.69% Hargreaves Lansdown 1555.75 -3.67% International Consolidated Airlines 97.04 -3.54% Fresnillo 1168.75 -2.97% FTSE 250 Pets AT Home Group 373.00 +22.21% National Express Group 134.60 +7.68% Crest Nicholson Holdings 185.80 +6.97% Indivior 122.95 +6.17% Bellway 2240.00 +5.26% Cineworld Group 42.28 -12.86% Ig Group Holdings 781.25 -6.16% Micro Focus International 256.65 -4.16% Kaz Minerals 528.80 -4.06% Ferrexpo 176.10 -3.98% FTSE 350 Pets AT Home Group 373.00 +22.21% National Express Group 134.60 +7.68% Crest Nicholson Holdings 185.80 +6.97% Indivior 122.95 +6.17% Bellway 2240.00 +5.26% Cineworld Group 42.28 -12.86% Smiths Group 1334.75 -6.79% Ig Group Holdings 781.25 -6.16% Micro Focus International 256.65 -4.16% Kaz Minerals 528.80 -4.06% AIM Modern Water 6.00 +23.71% ValiRx 61.50 +18.27% Tekcapital 13.50 +17.39% Integumen Ord 1p 60.50 +14.15% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 200.00 +11.11% Biome Technologies 160.00 -33.33% Ebiquity 17.50 -24.57% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 5.75 -11.54% Okyo Pharma Corporation 10.25 -10.87% Location Sciences Group 0.42 -10.53% Overall Market Modern Water 6.00 +23.71% Pets AT Home Group 373.00 +22.21% ValiRx 61.50 +18.27% Tekcapital 13.50 +17.39% Integumen Ord 1p 60.50 +14.15% Biome Technologies 160.00 -33.33% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 9.75 -25.57% Ebiquity 17.50 -24.57% Cineworld Group 42.28 -12.86% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 5.75 -11.54%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -