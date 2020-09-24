StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Persimmon                               2408.00       +3.53%
Barratt Developments                     453.80       +3.49%
Taylor Wimpey                            102.88       +2.11%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4163.00       +1.54%
Evraz                                    331.70       +1.50%
Smiths Group                            1334.75       -6.79%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     156.40       -3.69%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1555.75       -3.67%
International Consolidated Airlines       97.04       -3.54%
Fresnillo                               1168.75       -2.97%

FTSE 250
Pets AT Home Group                       373.00      +22.21%
National Express Group                   134.60       +7.68%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 185.80       +6.97%
Indivior                                 122.95       +6.17%
Bellway                                 2240.00       +5.26%
Cineworld Group                           42.28      -12.86%
Ig Group Holdings                        781.25       -6.16%
Micro Focus International                256.65       -4.16%
Kaz Minerals                             528.80       -4.06%
Ferrexpo                                 176.10       -3.98%

FTSE 350
AIM
Modern Water                               6.00      +23.71%
ValiRx                                    61.50      +18.27%
Tekcapital                                13.50      +17.39%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         60.50      +14.15%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                200.00      +11.11%
Biome Technologies                       160.00      -33.33%
Ebiquity                                  17.50      -24.57%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                   5.75      -11.54%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                   10.25      -10.87%
Location Sciences Group                    0.42      -10.53%

Overall Market
