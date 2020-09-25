Interim Result

28/09/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

28/09/2020 Instem PLC (INS)

28/09/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)

28/09/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)

28/09/2020 Crossword Cybersecurity PLC (CCS)

28/09/2020 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)

29/09/2020 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)

29/09/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)

29/09/2020 Greggs PLC (GRG)

29/09/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)

29/09/2020 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)

29/09/2020 Trans-Siberian Gold PLC (TSG)

29/09/2020 Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI)

29/09/2020 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)

29/09/2020 Menzies(John) PLC (MNZS)

29/09/2020 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)

29/09/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)

29/09/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)

29/09/2020 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)

29/09/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)

29/09/2020 Aa PLC (AA.)

30/09/2020 Quixant PLC (QXT)

30/09/2020 Distribution Finance Capital Hldgs (DFCH)

30/09/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)

30/09/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)

30/09/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

30/09/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)

30/09/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)

30/09/2020 1Spatial PLC (SPA)

30/09/2020 Xaar PLC (XAR)

30/09/2020 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)

30/09/2020 Yu Group PLC (YU.)

30/09/2020 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)

01/10/2020 Lamprell PLC (LAM)

01/10/2020 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

06/10/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

06/10/2020 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)

06/10/2020 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)

06/10/2020 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)

07/10/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

07/10/2020 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)

08/10/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

09/10/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)

13/10/2020 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)

13/10/2020 Lidco Group PLC (LID)

14/10/2020 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)

14/10/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)

15/10/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)

23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)



Final Result

28/09/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)

28/09/2020 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)

29/09/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

29/09/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

29/09/2020 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

29/09/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

29/09/2020 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)

30/09/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)

30/09/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)

30/09/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)

30/09/2020 Itaconix PLC (ITX)

01/10/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

05/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

06/10/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)

08/10/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

08/10/2020 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)

09/10/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

14/10/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)

14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)



AGM / EGM

28/09/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)

28/09/2020 Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (CHAL)

28/09/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

28/09/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)

28/09/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

28/09/2020 Christie Group PLC (CTG)

28/09/2020 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)

28/09/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)

28/09/2020 Galileo Resources PLC (GLR)

28/09/2020 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)

29/09/2020 Novacyt S.A (NCYT)

29/09/2020 PV Crystalox Solar PLC (PVCS)

29/09/2020 Imimobile PLC (IMO)

29/09/2020 DCD Media PLC (DCD)

29/09/2020 Ince Group PLC (The) (INCE)

29/09/2020 Jaywing PLC (JWNG)

29/09/2020 Gama Aviation PLC (GMAA)

29/09/2020 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)

29/09/2020 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)

29/09/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

29/09/2020 Arcontech Group PLC (ARC)

29/09/2020 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)

29/09/2020 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)

29/09/2020 Rockfire Resources PLC (ROCK)

29/09/2020 Carclo PLC (CAR)

30/09/2020 Mobile Tornado Group PLC (MBT)

30/09/2020 Tekmar Group PLC (TGP)

30/09/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)

30/09/2020 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)

30/09/2020 Sosandar PLC (SOS)

30/09/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

30/09/2020 Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (PHE)

30/09/2020 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)

30/09/2020 San Leon Energy PLC (SLE)

30/09/2020 Motif Bio PLC (MTFB)

30/09/2020 Marlowe PLC (MRL)

30/09/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

30/09/2020 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)

30/09/2020 Hml Holdings PLC (HMLH)

30/09/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)

30/09/2020 Catena Group Plc (CTNA)

30/09/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)

30/09/2020 Chenavari Capital Solutions (CCSL)

30/09/2020 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)

30/09/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)

30/09/2020 Distribution Finance Capital Hldgs (DFCH)

30/09/2020 City of London Group PLC (CIN)

30/09/2020 Davictus Plc (DVT)

01/10/2020 Anglo African Oil & Gas PLC (AAOG)

01/10/2020 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)

01/10/2020 Abbey PLC (ABBY)

02/10/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)

02/10/2020 Tiziana Life Sciences Plc (TILS)

02/10/2020 Cobra Resources Plc Ord 1p (COBR)

02/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

05/10/2020 Phimedix Plc (PHM)

06/10/2020 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)

07/10/2020 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)

07/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

07/10/2020 Argo Group Limited (ARGO)

07/10/2020 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)

08/10/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)

08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

08/10/2020 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)

09/10/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)

09/10/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)

09/10/2020 Baillie Gifford Us Growth Trust PLC (USA)

09/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

12/10/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

13/10/2020 Newmark Security PLC (NWT)

13/10/2020 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)

14/10/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

14/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)

14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)

14/10/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)

14/10/2020 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)

15/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

22/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)



Trading Statement

30/09/2020 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

30/09/2020 Compass Group PLC (CPG)

01/10/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

02/10/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

07/10/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)

07/10/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)

08/10/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

08/10/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

08/10/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)

08/10/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

09/10/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

09/10/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

14/10/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)

14/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

15/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

15/10/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)

15/10/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

15/10/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

15/10/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)

15/10/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

15/10/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)

15/10/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)



Ex-Dividend

28/09/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

28/09/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)

29/09/2020 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)

29/09/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)

29/09/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)

29/09/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)

30/09/2020 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)

30/09/2020 Perpetual Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (PLI)

30/09/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

30/09/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

30/09/2020 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)

30/09/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)

30/09/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)

30/09/2020 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)

30/09/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

30/09/2020 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)

30/09/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)

30/09/2020 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)

01/10/2020 Halma PLC (HLMA)

01/10/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)

01/10/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)

01/10/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)

01/10/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)

01/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)

01/10/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

01/10/2020 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)

01/10/2020 Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (IVI)

01/10/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)

01/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)

01/10/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)

01/10/2020 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)

01/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

01/10/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)

01/10/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

01/10/2020 Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC (BRNA)

01/10/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

01/10/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)

01/10/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

01/10/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)

01/10/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)

01/10/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)

01/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)

01/10/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

02/10/2020 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

02/10/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

02/10/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

02/10/2020 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)

02/10/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)

02/10/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)

02/10/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)

02/10/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

02/10/2020 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)

02/10/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

05/10/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)

06/10/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

07/10/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

08/10/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

08/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

08/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)

08/10/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

08/10/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

08/10/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)

08/10/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)

08/10/2020 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)

08/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

08/10/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)

08/10/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (BGCG)

08/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)

08/10/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

08/10/2020 Jpmorgan Mid Capital Investment Trust PLC (JMF)

08/10/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

09/10/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

09/10/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

09/10/2020 Pollen Street Secured Lending PLC (PSSL)

09/10/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

09/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)

09/10/2020 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)

12/10/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)

12/10/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)

14/10/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)

15/10/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

15/10/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)

15/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

15/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

15/10/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

15/10/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)



