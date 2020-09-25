StockMarketWire.com - Office assets developer Circle Property reported a slump in profit as lower revaluation gains of its properties offset a rise in rental income.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £5 million from £15 million year-on-year, while total income rose to £10 million from £8 million.
Gains on revaluation of investment properties fell to £2.5m from £12.6 million.
Net asset value per share rose 3% to £2.85.
The company proposed a final dividend of 2p per share, bringing the total annual dividend to 5.3p per share.
Post year-end, both 'the investment and letting markets have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with much quieter activity in both markets being reported,' the company said.
Rent collection for both March and June 2020 quarters was 91% and 87% respectively, the ocmpany said.
Looking ahead, Circle Property said 'confidence in outlook [was] based on flexibility of regional commercial property portfolio and the team's expertise in extracting both income and capital value.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: