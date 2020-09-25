StockMarketWire.com - Safety product company investor Marlowe said it had acquired fire safety services group Morgan Fire Protection for £5 million.
Morgan Fire, based in Hertfordshire with 55 staff, provided its services predominantly to small- and medium-sized businesses in and around London and southeast England.
It generated revenues of £4.3m and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £0.8m in the year to 31 March.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
