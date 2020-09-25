StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas production company Jadestone Energy said it had agreed with OMV New Zealand to extend the long stop date for the company to acquire a 69% stake in the Maari project, offshore New Zealand, into 2021, citing the upcoming general election in New Zealand.
Acknowledging the upcoming New Zealand 2020 general election and the need to obtain final government regulatory approval on the deal, Jadestone said the long stop date had been pushed back from November 15, 2020 to January 31, 2021.
'Both parties remain fully committed to the transaction and the company continues to anticipate closing the acquisition by the end of 2020,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
