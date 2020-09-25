StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Jadestone Energy said it had agreed with OMV to extend the long stop date for the company to acquire a 69% stake in the Maari project, offshore New Zealand.
The date had been extended to 31 January 2021, Jadestone said, citing the upcoming general election in New Zealand.
'Both parties remain fully committed to the transaction and the company continues to anticipate closing the acquisition by the end of 2020,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
