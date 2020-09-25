StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer Boohoo said an independent report had concluded that the company did not deliberately allow poor conditions and low pay to exist within its supply chain.
The report identified 'significant and clearly unacceptable issues' in the company's supply chain, but stated that the company had already taken the steps to remedy problems in its Leicester supply chain nearly a year ago, Boohoo said as it pledged to implement recommended improvements outlined in the review.
Alison Levitt QC, who was appointed to conduct the independent review, said in the report she was 'confident that the adaptations which Boohoo should make involve a relatively easily-achieved realignment of its priorities and governance systems and that the Board should not feel discouraged. It has already made a significant start on putting things right.' At 8:20am: [LON:BOO] Boohoo Group PLC share price was +43.85p at 368.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
