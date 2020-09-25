StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Genel Energy said it had been received payment from the Kurdistan Regional Government for oil sales made last month.
Genel had received a payment of $2.6 million in proportion to its stake in the Taq Taq partnership.
The company also said it had issued a new $300 million senior unsecured bond with maturity in October 2025. The new bond would have a fixed coupon of 9.25% per annum. The transaction was expected to occur by 14 October 2020.
The company also agreed to repurchase $223 million of its existing $300 million senior unsecured bond that was set to mature in December 2022
'Genel has the option to call the outstanding bond amount in December 2020 at a price equal to 105% of the nominal amount,' the company said.
At 9:04am: [LON:GENL] Genel Energy PLC share price was +7.2p at 125.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
