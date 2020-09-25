StockMarketWire.com - Investment company CEPS reported a higher first-half profit but reiterated it did not expect normalisation of trading until 'perhaps' 2022.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £2.4m from £150,000 year-on-year, while revenue fell to £10.2 million from £6.3m.
The sales process was hampered by the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the company said.
'The consistent message we have given is that we do not expect normalisation of trading until perhaps 2022. After prior economic shocks it has taken about 18 to 24 months for confidence to fully return,' the company said.
