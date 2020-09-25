StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen from waste plastic group Powerhouse Energy said chairman Cameron Davies had stood down from the role with immediate effect.

He had been succeeded by current non-executive director Tim Yeo.

Davies would continue to serve as a non-executive director of the company.


At 9:44am: [LON:PHE] PowerHouse Energy share price was -0.15p at 2.85p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com