StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen from waste plastic group Powerhouse Energy said chairman Cameron Davies had stood down from the role with immediate effect.
He had been succeeded by current non-executive director Tim Yeo.
Davies would continue to serve as a non-executive director of the company.
At 9:44am: [LON:PHE] PowerHouse Energy share price was -0.15p at 2.85p
