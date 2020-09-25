StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics company Genedrive said it had completed initial testing of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences' RNAdvance Viral RNA extraction chemistry on respiratory swabs in conjunction with its COVID-19 PCR test.
The test results indicated the Beckman product was suitable for use in the Genedrive testing workflow, the company said.
The company said it was confident that its Covid-19 testing kit developed in collaboration with Beckman Coulter could be validated with clinically acceptable performance.
'Once our product performance is established, we plan to introduce the overall solution in stages, beginning with swab-based claims and then transitioning to saliva claims thereafter,' the company said. 'The FDA places specific prospective clinical performance requirements on validation of saliva samples, which will take additional time.'
'Our initial US evaluation site is currently being installed following the completion of our internal validation studies, after which they will validate the end-to-end solution as required,' it added.
