StockMarketWire.com - Digital media business Digitalbox said it had secured a £450,000 five year term loan facility under the government's coronavirus loan programme to strengthen ots balance sheet and aid liquidity.
'The facility can be drawn down at any point before 9 December 2020 with a 12 month interest-free period following drawdown and an interest rate of 2.48% per annum on the drawn down amount thereafter,' the company said.
'The funds are repayable commencing 12 months after drawdown in equal monthly instalments for the remaining four years.'
At 10:06am: [LON:DBOX] share price was 0p at 5p
