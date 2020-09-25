StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  545.80       +8.04%
Barratt Developments                     450.15       +2.66%
Avast                                    534.75       +1.66%
United Utilities Group                   865.90       +1.58%
Natwest Group                             99.34       +1.20%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     142.70      -12.13%
International Consolidated Airlines       90.07       -5.43%
Land Securities Group                    476.05       -4.78%
Standard Chartered                       336.70       -4.56%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   206.50       -4.49%

FTSE 250
Pz Cussons                               227.00       +8.10%
Bellway                                 2234.00       +4.98%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1140.00       +4.78%
Ascential                                279.50       +4.14%
Ao World                                 198.10       +3.18%
Petrofac Limited                         106.70       -6.81%
Rank Group                                86.25       -5.94%
Easyjet                                  475.65       -5.89%
Airtel Africa                             56.60       -5.82%
Tp Icap                                  265.30       -5.52%

FTSE 350
Pz Cussons                               227.00       +8.10%
Pearson                                  545.80       +8.04%
Bellway                                 2234.00       +4.98%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1140.00       +4.78%
Ascential                                279.50       +4.14%
Hammerson                                 14.09      -15.30%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     142.70      -12.13%
Petrofac Limited                         106.70       -6.81%
Rank Group                                86.25       -5.94%
Easyjet                                  475.65       -5.89%

AIM
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    4.45      +27.14%
Mobile Streams                             0.26      +23.81%
Katoro Gold Mining                         3.25      +20.37%
DekelOil Public                            2.40      +20.00%
Pantheon Resources                        37.40      +18.73%
Cambium Global Timberland                  5.50      -21.43%
PV Crystalox Solar                        30.70      -19.42%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         32.50      -18.75%
Revolution Bars Group                      8.95      -18.64%
Modern Water                               3.20      -16.88%

Overall Market
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    4.45      +27.14%
Mobile Streams                             0.26      +23.81%
Katoro Gold Mining                         3.25      +20.37%
DekelOil Public                            2.40      +20.00%
Pantheon Resources                        37.40      +18.73%
Cambium Global Timberland                  5.50      -21.43%
PV Crystalox Solar                        30.70      -19.42%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         32.50      -18.75%
Revolution Bars Group                      8.95      -18.64%
Modern Water                               3.20      -16.88%