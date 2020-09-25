FTSE 100 Pearson 545.80 +8.04% Barratt Developments 450.15 +2.66% Avast 534.75 +1.66% United Utilities Group 865.90 +1.58% Natwest Group 99.34 +1.20% Rolls-Royce Holdings 142.70 -12.13% International Consolidated Airlines 90.07 -5.43% Land Securities Group 476.05 -4.78% Standard Chartered 336.70 -4.56% Standard Life Aberdeen 206.50 -4.49% FTSE 250 Pz Cussons 227.00 +8.10% Bellway 2234.00 +4.98% Morgan Sindall Group 1140.00 +4.78% Ascential 279.50 +4.14% Ao World 198.10 +3.18% Petrofac Limited 106.70 -6.81% Rank Group 86.25 -5.94% Easyjet 475.65 -5.89% Airtel Africa 56.60 -5.82% Tp Icap 265.30 -5.52% FTSE 350 Pz Cussons 227.00 +8.10% Pearson 545.80 +8.04% Bellway 2234.00 +4.98% Morgan Sindall Group 1140.00 +4.78% Ascential 279.50 +4.14% Hammerson 14.09 -15.30% Rolls-Royce Holdings 142.70 -12.13% Petrofac Limited 106.70 -6.81% Rank Group 86.25 -5.94% Easyjet 475.65 -5.89% AIM I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.45 +27.14% Mobile Streams 0.26 +23.81% Katoro Gold Mining 3.25 +20.37% DekelOil Public 2.40 +20.00% Pantheon Resources 37.40 +18.73% Cambium Global Timberland 5.50 -21.43% PV Crystalox Solar 30.70 -19.42% Integumen Ord 1p 32.50 -18.75% Revolution Bars Group 8.95 -18.64% Modern Water 3.20 -16.88% Overall Market I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.45 +27.14% Mobile Streams 0.26 +23.81% Katoro Gold Mining 3.25 +20.37% DekelOil Public 2.40 +20.00% Pantheon Resources 37.40 +18.73% Cambium Global Timberland 5.50 -21.43% PV Crystalox Solar 30.70 -19.42% Integumen Ord 1p 32.50 -18.75% Revolution Bars Group 8.95 -18.64% Modern Water 3.20 -16.88%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
