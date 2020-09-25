StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant chain Various Eateries made a disappointing market debut after it raised £25m through an initial public offering that valued the company at £65m
In early afternoon trade, the shares had fallen to 67p each, down 8.2% from their 73p issue price.
Proceeds from the initial public offering would mostly be used to fund a roll out of the company's Coppa Club and Tavolino brands and to fund future activities, possibly including acquisitions, it said.
'To be launching our flotation into the teeth of the worst crisis ever faced by the hospitality industry is an incredible achievement,' chief executive Hugh Osmond said.
'Adversity is the backdrop to the creation of many of the greatest ventures, not just in business but in life.'
'I helped to build up PizzaExpress out of the UK recession of the early 1990s; we will build up Various Eateries out of the devastation caused by this current crisis.'
'I am sad to see many high streets devastated by the turmoil in hospitality and retail.'
'But we will take those empty sites and turn them into busy all-day community hubs suited for how people in the post-Covid 2020s will want to live.'
At 1:05pm: [LON:VARE] share price was +67.5p at 67.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: