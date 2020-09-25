StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  545.40       +7.96%
Barratt Developments                     455.45       +3.87%
Gvc Holdings                             921.10       +3.80%
Flutter Entertainment                  12420.00       +3.33%
Homeserve                               1248.50       +2.00%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     143.65      -11.55%
Standard Chartered                       335.75       -4.83%
International Consolidated Airlines       91.46       -3.97%
Land Securities Group                    480.58       -3.87%
Johnson Matthey                         2282.00       -3.67%

FTSE 250
William Hill                             299.00      +37.41%
888 Holdings                             199.75       +7.97%
Pz Cussons                               226.50       +7.86%
Ascential                                285.80       +6.48%
Bellway                                 2258.00       +6.11%
Petrofac Limited                         108.55       -5.20%
Easyjet                                  481.05       -4.82%
Gcp Student Living                       120.90       -4.80%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1122.00       -4.75%
Rhi Magnesita N.V.                      2419.00       -4.54%

FTSE 350
William Hill                             299.00      +37.41%
888 Holdings                             199.75       +7.97%
Pearson                                  545.40       +7.96%
Pz Cussons                               226.50       +7.86%
Ascential                                285.80       +6.48%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     143.65      -11.55%
Hammerson                                 15.45       -7.12%
Petrofac Limited                         108.55       -5.20%
Go-Ahead Group                           568.75       -4.89%
Standard Chartered                       335.75       -4.83%

AIM
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    4.45      +27.14%
Webis Holdings                             1.55      +24.00%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.43      +23.93%
Pantheon Resources                        37.75      +19.84%
Katoro Gold Mining                         3.20      +18.52%
Cambium Global Timberland                  5.50      -21.43%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         32.50      -18.75%
Thor Mining                                0.97      -18.41%
PV Crystalox Solar                        31.40      -17.59%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.20      -14.58%

Overall Market
William Hill                             299.00      +37.41%
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    4.45      +27.14%
Webis Holdings                             1.55      +24.00%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.43      +23.93%
Pantheon Resources                        37.75      +19.84%
Cambium Global Timberland                  5.50      -21.43%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         32.50      -18.75%
Thor Mining                                0.97      -18.41%
PV Crystalox Solar                        31.40      -17.59%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.20      -14.58%