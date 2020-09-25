FTSE 100 Pearson 545.40 +7.96% Barratt Developments 455.45 +3.87% Gvc Holdings 921.10 +3.80% Flutter Entertainment 12420.00 +3.33% Homeserve 1248.50 +2.00% Rolls-Royce Holdings 143.65 -11.55% Standard Chartered 335.75 -4.83% International Consolidated Airlines 91.46 -3.97% Land Securities Group 480.58 -3.87% Johnson Matthey 2282.00 -3.67% FTSE 250 William Hill 299.00 +37.41% 888 Holdings 199.75 +7.97% Pz Cussons 226.50 +7.86% Ascential 285.80 +6.48% Bellway 2258.00 +6.11% Petrofac Limited 108.55 -5.20% Easyjet 481.05 -4.82% Gcp Student Living 120.90 -4.80% Fisher (James) & Sons 1122.00 -4.75% Rhi Magnesita N.V. 2419.00 -4.54% FTSE 350 William Hill 299.00 +37.41% 888 Holdings 199.75 +7.97% Pearson 545.40 +7.96% Pz Cussons 226.50 +7.86% Ascential 285.80 +6.48% Rolls-Royce Holdings 143.65 -11.55% Hammerson 15.45 -7.12% Petrofac Limited 108.55 -5.20% Go-Ahead Group 568.75 -4.89% Standard Chartered 335.75 -4.83% AIM I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.45 +27.14% Webis Holdings 1.55 +24.00% Alba Mineral Resources 0.43 +23.93% Pantheon Resources 37.75 +19.84% Katoro Gold Mining 3.20 +18.52% Cambium Global Timberland 5.50 -21.43% Integumen Ord 1p 32.50 -18.75% Thor Mining 0.97 -18.41% PV Crystalox Solar 31.40 -17.59% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.20 -14.58% Overall Market William Hill 299.00 +37.41% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.45 +27.14% Webis Holdings 1.55 +24.00% Alba Mineral Resources 0.43 +23.93% Pantheon Resources 37.75 +19.84% Cambium Global Timberland 5.50 -21.43% Integumen Ord 1p 32.50 -18.75% Thor Mining 0.97 -18.41% PV Crystalox Solar 31.40 -17.59% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.20 -14.58%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -