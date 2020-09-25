StockMarketWire.com - Survey and monitoring company Remote Monitored Systems posted a first-half loss after it achieved modest sales.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.25m, compared to losses of £0.38m on-year. Revenue rose to £0.06m, up from £0.02m.
Chief executive Trevor Brown said the successful development of a face mask with anti-viral properties would likely generate substantial revenue for the enlarged group following its acquisition of Pharm 2 Farm.
'Proof of concept for the efficacy of the anti-viral mask is imminent and mask production is anticipated to commence in the first quarter of 2021,' he said.
At 2:14pm: [LON:RMS] Remote Monitored Systems Plc Ord 0.2p share price was -0.02p at 0.46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
