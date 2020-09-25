StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostra Terra said it had raised £0.5m from an oversubscribed fundraise with institutional and professional investors.
New shares in the company were issued at 0.25p each.
Nostra Terra said the net proceeds would be used on new Permian Basin farm-in asset, an upcoming well at Pine Mills, and for general working capital purposes.
'Nostra Terra's current work programme is now funded and the activity is anticipated to produce significant additional cashflow for the company and remain robust, even at subdued oil prices,' it said.
'The company intends to provide a further update on all areas of operation in the near future.'
At 2:19pm: [LON:NTOG] Nostra Terra Oil Gas Company PLC share price was -0.03p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
