StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group John Menzies said it had agreed and executed the legal documentation for a revised banking covenant structure announced earlier this month.
'The new covenant package will provide additional flexibility to support the group, as the aviation industry recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,' the company said.
At 2:48pm: [LON:MNZS] Menzies John PLC share price was +0.9p at 107.9p
