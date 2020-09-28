StockMarketWire.com - Casino group Caesars Entertainment said it had approached gambling company William Hill with a £2.9bn takeover offer that had been well received by its board.
'The William Hill board of directors has indicated to Caesars that the possible cash offer is at a price level that they would be minded to recommend to William Hill shareholders,' the US company said.
William Hill had announced on Friday that it had received separate takeover approaches from Caesars and private equity group Apollo.
Caesars said on Monday that it was discussing a possible cash offer of 272p per William Hill share, which represented a 58% premium to the shares' closing price on 1 September, which was the day it first approached the company.
Caesars said it had finalised its due diligence and a further announcement would be made as and when appropriate. It added that it expected a deal, if approved, to be completed in the second half of 2021.
'The opportunity to combine our land based-casinos, sports betting and online gaming in the US is a truly exciting prospect,' Caesars chief executive Tom Reeg said.
'William Hill's sports betting expertise will complement Caesars' current offering, enabling the combined group to better serve our customers in the fast growing US sports betting and online market.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
