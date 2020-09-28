StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said it had agreed to delay completing the €1.2 billion sale of its premium cigar businesses amid challenges caused by Covid-19.
Imperial Brands had agreed to complete the deal on 29 October 2020, slightly delayed from the original timetable.
The company said it had received a down payment of €91.7 million from Gemstone Investment and Allied Cigar Corporation for the businesses and was set to receive another down payment of about €85 million by 7 October.
Imperial Brands also agreed to provide a six-month vendor loan at completion of up to €250 million while the purchasers finalised long-term financing arrangements.
All other terms remained in line with an announcement of 27 April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
