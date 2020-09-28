StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said it had won a £4.3m contract to conduct a human viral challenge study for a global vaccine company that it didn't name.
This trial would be conducted in the company's dedicated human viral challenge quarantine unit in London.
Work on the contract hads started already and was expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021 with the majority of revenues being generated in the first half 2021.
'It is a further example of Open Orphan delivering on its pipeline and stated strategy of winning sizeable contracts,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
