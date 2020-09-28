StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle said it had submitted a request seeking clearance from US health authorities for its parsortix system to use with metastatic breast cancer patients.
The submission had also been designed to 'meet the requirements for European CE Mark and, if granted clearance by FDA in the United States, ANGLE intends to register for European CE Mark clearance allowing clinical sales in both the United States and Europe for the intended use,' the company said.
The company admitted there was inherent uncertainty over the timing of the process and its ultimate success of submission as there was no identified predicate device on which the FDA could review parsortix.
'The outcome and timing of any FDA regulatory decision is entirely dependent on FDA's review and response to the company's submission. Angle considers the earliest likely timing for clearance is six months after submission,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: