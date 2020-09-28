StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Bahamas Petroleum said it expected to grow cash flows on increased production next year after reporting wider first-half losses as higher costs weighed on performance. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, net losses widened to $2.2 million from $1.5 million year-on-year.
'The next six months have the potential to be company making for BPC ... as we continue on our journey toward completing the drilling of Perseverance #1 in early H1 2021,' the company said.
'Looking forward, as production increases through 2021 we would expect to see cashflows increasing accordingly, with the company seeking to be in a position, by end of 2021, to be generating sufficient cash flows to cover all overhead and operating expenses for the entire business, and potentially making a considerable contribution to ongoing capital and exploration expenditures,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
