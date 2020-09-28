StockMarketWire.com - Women's health focused biopharmaceutical company Ovoca Bio said executive chairman Mikhail Mogutov had died suddenly last Thursday.
Mogutov joined the company's board June 2006 and was appointed chairman in 2008.
Chief executive Kirill Golovanov had become interim chairman of the company.
'We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Mikhail Mogutov,' Golovanov said.
'As chairman Dr. Mogutov made many significant and impactful contributions to Ovoca Bio and will be greatly missed as a much respected colleague and friend.'
'On behalf of the board and everyone in the Ovoca Bio group, I extend our thoughts and deepest sympathy to all of Mikhail's family.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: