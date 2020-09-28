StockMarketWire.com - Mining company NQ Minerals said its flagship Hellyer mine in Tasmania, Australia had upped its production and processing rates.
The mine was now producing up to 165 tonnes per hour, with plans being finalised to increase output further to 180 tonnes per hour, or about 1.5 million tonnes per annum.
The operations had been undergoing processing circuit modifications since the end of June 2020.
'This is an outstanding result for our Hellyer Operations,' executive chairman David Lenigas said.
'We have seen very significant improvements in a relatively short period of time and this significant increase in performance is well ahead of our original mining and processing schedule and has been completed with minimal capital outlay.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
