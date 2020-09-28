StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had signed an exclusive distribution agreement for its SlimBiome Medical weight management product with United Italian Trading Corporation.
The agreement grants UITC exclusive rights to distribute SlimBiome Medical in Singapore.
Exclusivity was subject to UITC placing a first order by the end of November for a minimum quantity of 3,000 boxes and increasing annual sales targets.
At 8:02am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +3p at 53p
