StockMarketWire.com - Professional and financial services provider Christie said an entire quarter's income was lost owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first half of the year.
'Across the Group, in aggregate, approximately 50% of our expected revenue was lost from our first half. This represents an entire quarter's income,' the company said.
'During October we will be publishing our Interim Report and Accounts to 30 June. These will contain a further trading update. It is early days, but we are on track with rebuilding your businesses in line with our expectations,' it added.
At 8:12am: [LON:CTG] Christie Group PLC share price was 0p at 76.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
