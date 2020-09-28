StockMarketWire.com - Banking group HSBC rose Monday after its largest shareholder, China's Ping An Asset Management, reportedly upped its stake in the bank, the Financial Times reported.
Ping An revealed in an exchange filing late on Friday that it had raised its holding in HSBC to 8%, up from 7.95%, according to the report.
At 8:21am: [LON:HSBA] HSBC Holdings PLC share price was +27.95p at 311.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
