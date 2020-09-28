StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company Concepta reported wider first-half losses on higher costs.
For the six months to 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £1.35 million from £1.33 million year-on-year as revenue fell to £12,707 from £15,717.
'Moving forward our focus is on accelerating UK sales growth, expanding into new markets, developing our next-generation product and widening our portfolio to include a broader mix of female health and personalised healthcare products,' the company said.
At 8:38am: [LON:CPT] Concepta Plc share price was +0.03p at 0.9p
