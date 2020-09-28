StockMarketWire.com - Biodegradable plastics group Symphony Environmental Technologies welcomed news that AGS Airports, which operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, had become the first UK company to trial a new oxo-biodegradable security bag.
The switch to oxo-biodegradable 100 millilitre security bags was the latest initiative introduced to help reduce AGS's carbon footprint, the company said.
Symphony said its oxo-biodegradable plastic bags had been introduced in partnership with Enviro-point, a subsidiary of airport service company Luggage-point.
'We are delighted Enviro-Point has embraced d2w as their technology of choice for the new oxo-biodegradable 100 ml security bag, supplied to AGS Airports, because it allows passengers to keep using the best product for the job, without the environmental consequences associated with plastic,' Symphony chief executive Michael Laurier said.
At 8:51am: [LON:SYM] Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC share price was +0.5p at 28.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
