StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
HSBC Holdings                            311.90      +10.08%
Diageo                                  2659.50       +5.47%
Standard Chartered                       355.10       +5.43%
Smith (Ds)                               289.15       +4.01%
Aviva                                    291.00       +3.97%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     151.28       -2.24%
Rio Tinto                               4688.50       -0.94%
Gvc Holdings                             989.00       -0.94%
Fresnillo                               1175.00       -0.89%
Polymetal International                 1664.50       -0.77%

FTSE 250
Carnival                                1004.50       +9.35%
Great Portland Estates                   591.50       +7.08%
Investec                                 133.83       +4.96%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       52.43       +4.86%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 187.65       +4.60%
William Hill                             272.85      -12.60%
Indivior                                 119.15       -2.34%
Network International Holdings           283.90       -2.10%
Hochschild Mining                        210.60       -1.40%
Chemring Group                           233.50       -1.06%

FTSE 350
HSBC Holdings                            311.88      +10.07%
Carnival                                1004.50       +9.35%
Great Portland Estates                   591.50       +7.08%
Diageo                                  2659.50       +5.47%
Standard Chartered                       355.10       +5.43%
William Hill                             272.85      -12.60%
Indivior                                 119.15       -2.34%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     151.28       -2.24%
Network International Holdings           283.90       -2.10%
Hochschild Mining                        210.60       -1.40%

AIM
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.05      +10.99%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         33.50      +10.93%
Mercantile Ports  Logistics Limited        0.23       +9.76%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.52       +9.57%
ValiRx                                    58.50       +9.35%
Avacta Group                             145.00      -12.65%
Equatorial Palm Oil                        0.75      -11.76%
Genedrive                                106.00      -10.17%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    9.00      -10.00%
Anglo Asian Mining                       129.00       -9.15%

Overall Market
Reach                                     77.45      +20.08%
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.05      +10.99%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         33.50      +10.93%
HSBC Holdings                            311.90      +10.08%
Mercantile Ports  Logistics Limited        0.23       +9.76%
Avacta Group                             145.00      -12.65%
William Hill                             272.85      -12.60%
Equatorial Palm Oil                        0.75      -11.76%
Genedrive                                106.00      -10.17%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    9.00      -10.00%