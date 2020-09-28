StockMarketWire.com - Break disc manufacturer Surface Transforms posted a first-half loss after rising sales were offset by R&D spending.
The company stuck to its recently upgraded annual sales guidance, citing a strong-than-expected performance this year.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £1.45 million, compared to losses of £1.53 million on-year. Revenue rose 55% to £0.90m.
Surface Transforms did not declare an interim dividend.
'Despite the Covid 19 lockdown, trading has been better-than-expected,' the company said.
'As a result, the company reiterates that it now anticipates current 2020 financial year revenues will be approximately £2.0m.'
At 9:05am: [LON:SCE] Surface Transforms PLC share price was +2p at 45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: