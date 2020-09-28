StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Crossword said it expected to report revenue growth of 25% this year and a pre-tax loss in line with market expectations.
The guidance came as first-half losses widened on higher costs.
For the 6 months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £1.4 million from £1.1 million year-on-year as revenue increased by 18% to £674,008.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'confident of achieving at least 25% revenue growth over 2019, for the year as a whole, and a loss before tax in line with current market expectations.'
'Product and consulting revenue is expected to growth by at least 35% over 2019,' it added.
At 9:25am: [LON:CCS] share price was 0p at 265p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: