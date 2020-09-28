StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it had launched a genomic services offering.
The company said the offering was an integration and expansion of its international service laboratory offerings.
It would combine a number of the company's core capabilities, supporting partners at the preclinical, clinical, and post-market stages of drug development and approval.
Yourgene said the offering would consolidate its established noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and Covid-19 testing laboratories in Manchester, along with its research, oncology and NIPT services in Taiwan.
'In addition, the company is expanding its service offering for contract research organisations, pharmaceutical and biotech partners, which now operates from Manchester as well as Taipei,' it added.
'The provision of the new CRO core services at the company's UK headquarters has been enabled by the integration of newly acquired capital equipment and customer relationships plus the recruitment of a new team with longstanding blue-chip pharmaceutical industry relationships under the banner of Ex5 Genomics.'
At 9:28am: [LON:YGEN] share price was -0.12p at 19.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: