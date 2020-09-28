StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Hermes Pacific Investments made a loss of £94,000, which was lower than the loss of £107,000 reported for the previous financial year.
The company said its investments in the emerging market sector had performed in line with expectations.
'The worrying aspect is that we still do not have an effective vaccine against Covid 19 and there is fear that countries and economies may be hit by a second wave of infections. Given the uncertainties this creates we will be cautious in any new investments that we make,' the company said.
At 9:39am: [LON:HPAC] Hermes Pacific Investments Plc Ord 100p share price was 0p at 105p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
