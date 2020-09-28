StockMarketWire.com - Document management and task management software GetBusy said its performance had remained 'robust' since the first half of the year.
SmartVault's annual contract value from new customers remained around 40% ahead of last year.
'The customer base for GetBusy continues to grow, albeit still at modest levels, and product functionality has further improved, including the launch of our inbuilt digital signature solution, which has the potential to provide significant opportunity in this rapidly growing market,' the company said.
The company also confirmed that, further to the announcement within the half-year results on 23 July 2020, it had signed a £2 million loan facility with Silicon Valley Bank.
At 9:44am: [LON:GETB] Getbusy Plc share price was +6.5p at 79p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: