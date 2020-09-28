StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company ValiRX said results from a clinical trial of a treatment for prostate cancer showed that it had a response rate of around 55%.
The results were from a recently completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial of the company's lead asset VAL201, for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, held at University College Hospital, London.
Of the 12 patients dosed with VAL201, 11 had sufficient relevant data collected across multiple cycles.
Six of those 11 had been categorised as responding throughout treatment.
Headline safety and tolerability results, meanwhile, demonstrated only one dose-limiting toxicity event.
That was at a maximum dose of 8 mg/kg, with the patient having raised blood pressure, though they completed the remainder of the trial following treatment.
A maximum tolerated dose had not been determined for VAL201, and all doses remained available for further testing.
No deaths were reported in patients during the clinical trial.
'I am delighted to be able to share these exciting results today, which are an accumulation of a lot of work by the wider team, both within and external to ValiRx,' chief executive Suzy Dilly said.
'While considering these results it is important to remember that this is only the first clinical trial using VAL201, so this data has been generated using the utmost caution in sequentially dosing patients.'
'Nevertheless, the headline results clearly demonstrate that VAL201 has the potential to be a safe and well-tolerated drug.'
'With this data in hand, future studies will investigate optimal dosing strategies for VAL201 and help confirm these early indications of a positive response rate.'
